Tracking windy & mostly dry conditions

TONIGHT: We're tracking windy conditions with High Wind Warnings in place across our Northern Mountains and foothills where some gusts could exceed 70 MPH. We'll likely see some 45 MPH gusts across our Central and Southern Mountains, with 20-30 MPH gusts along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Gusty winds continue with the chance for some light PM snowfall mainly across our Northern Mountains, although a few showers could sneak further south into places like Chaffee County. We're dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50's and 60s for lower lying areas through the weekend.