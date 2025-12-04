Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking mountain snow & bitter overnight temps

what to expect
KRDO
Published 3:42 PM

TONIGHT: It's another night of bitter cold with overnight lows in the teens in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains. We stay dry across most of Southern Colorado with a few showers possible for our Central Mountains.

TOMORROW: Mountain snow showers continue. Afternoon highs warm a few more degrees to the high 30's and low 40's for most lower lying areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We can't rule out the chance for a stray spillover shower along and east of I-25, although it's not looking very likely. Expect periods of increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow ramps up overnight Friday into Saturday. Mostly dry conditions persist for lower lying areas in Southern Colorado with afternoon highs warming to the mid to high 40's Saturday!

Julia Donovan

