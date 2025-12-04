Tracking mountain snow & bitter overnight temps

TONIGHT: It's another night of bitter cold with overnight lows in the teens in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains. We stay dry across most of Southern Colorado with a few showers possible for our Central Mountains.

TOMORROW: Mountain snow showers continue. Afternoon highs warm a few more degrees to the high 30's and low 40's for most lower lying areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We can't rule out the chance for a stray spillover shower along and east of I-25, although it's not looking very likely. Expect periods of increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow ramps up overnight Friday into Saturday. Mostly dry conditions persist for lower lying areas in Southern Colorado with afternoon highs warming to the mid to high 40's Saturday!