Tracking midweek cooldown & snow

TONIGHT: Overnight lows drop to the teens and 20's in lower lying areas. Clear skies continue.

TOMORROW: Expect mountain snow showers. Meanwhile, it should stay dry and breezy along and east of I-25 with highs rebounding to the 40's.

EXTENDED: Snow is expected to pick up along I-25, pushing south from Denver overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow will likely continue for most of the day Wednesday with a few inches possible for Colorado Springs and afternoon highs around freezing. Local mountain towns in Teller County could see upwards of half a foot! We dry out across most of the state late Wednesday night.