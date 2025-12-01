Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking midweek cooldown & snow

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:51 PM

TONIGHT: Overnight lows drop to the teens and 20's in lower lying areas. Clear skies continue.

TOMORROW: Expect mountain snow showers. Meanwhile, it should stay dry and breezy along and east of I-25 with highs rebounding to the 40's.

EXTENDED: Snow is expected to pick up along I-25, pushing south from Denver overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow will likely continue for most of the day Wednesday with a few inches possible for Colorado Springs and afternoon highs around freezing. Local mountain towns in Teller County could see upwards of half a foot! We dry out across most of the state late Wednesday night.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.