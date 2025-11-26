Tracking mild temps through Friday, weekend cold/snow!

TONIGHT: We cool to the 30's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo after sunset. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds continue tonight.

TOMORROW: Thanksgiving morning will be a chilly one, with temps sitting in the 20's for the early morning hours. We warm up right around average to the low to mid 50's for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains! Dry conditions continue.

EXTENDED: Afternoon highs warm to the low to mid 60's for lower lying areas Friday, but an increase in cloud cover and gustier winds are possible as our next disturbance pushes across Northern Colorado Friday PM - Saturday AM. We'll likely see a few inches of snow over the Northern Mountains through this time period, with a slim chance for very light accumulations for Denver and the Palmer Divide. Our next chance for more widespread Southern Colorado impacts comes Sunday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like a few inches of snow for Teller County, with an inch or so possible for El Paso County. We'll keep you updated as we get closer and our forecast becomes more fine tuned! With all this active weather, highs plummet to the 30's along and east of I-25 this weekend.