Start of a warming trend

Today we will have highs in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight will be a few degrees warmer with lows in the 20s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with teens to 20s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Thanksgiving will be a mild one in Southern Colorado. The start will be cold with temperatures in the 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 40s to 50s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly sunny!

Black Friday will be an unseasonably warm day in Southern Colorado with Highs in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado, the High Country will have highs int he 40s to 50s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

We will have a cold start to the weekend, highs will fall into the 30s to low 40s across Southern Colorado. There is a low chance for an isolated snow shower in the High Country and along the I-25 corridor Saturday.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to 30s Sunday. We will continue to have a chance for snow showers in Southern Colorado, including hometowns along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains.

Bitter cold temperatures stick around for the start of the work week but we do dry out. By Tuesday we are back in the 40s with sunny skies.