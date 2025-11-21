First snow in Teller Co. wraps up, tracking next wave of moisture

TODAY: Expect a few lingering showers this morning and afternoon as a drying and clearing trend begins. Afternoon highs will top off in the low to mid 50's for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

TOMORROW: We're dry through most of the day with showers picking up across Southern Colorado in the evening. Afternoon highs warm to the high 50's in Colorado Springs and low 60's in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Our next low pressure system could bring isolated to scattered showers by the end of the weekend. Sunday is looking wetter and cooler than Saturday with afternoon highs dipping back into the low 50's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The rollercoaster continues with high 50's and low 60's for lower lying areas Monday, before a trough ushers in cooler air for a couple days leading up to Thanksgiving.