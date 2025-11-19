Rain/snow picks up tomorrow!

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon highs warm to the 60's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo! Enjoy the last full day of dry, warm weather before a pattern change.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Most of the moisture will fall as rain with a late transition over to snow for the mountains including Teller County, as well as the Palmer Divide and Northern El Paso county Thursday night to Friday morning. Most of the lower terrain around Colorado Springs and Pueblo will likely see rain with the possibility of slushy snow overnight. Afternoon highs cool to the 40's along I-25 Thursday/Friday.

EXTENDED: We're tracking drier and slightly warmer conditions for the weekend with the potential for some lingering high winds. Afternoon highs rebound to the mid 50's in Colorado Springs and high 50's in Pueblo.

