Tracking a windy Monday, active work week

TODAY: Snow continues across the San Juans and Central Mountains through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 8:00am due to 50 MPH gusts that could cause blizzard conditions across the High Country. We warm to the low 60's in Colorado Springs and high 60's in Pueblo, although gusty 30 MPH winds will make it feel cooler.

TOMORROW: Expect more showers for areas west of I-25. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler with high 50's in Colorado Springs and low 60's in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We're tracking another storm system that appears to roll through Colorado Thursday, bringing the potential for high impacts across the mountains, cooler temps, and increased precipitation along and east of I-25. It's too early to talk estimated snow totals with disagreement between models. We'll keep you updated over the next couple days as our forecast becomes more fine tuned!