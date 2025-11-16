Active weather begins this afternoon

Our day will start of dry but as we head into the afternoon to evening rain and snow will begin in the High Country, a few showers will spill over into the I-25 corridor in the form of rain. Portions of the High Country are under a Winter Weather Advisory due to 4-8 inches of snow possible and gust up to 45mph, this will make travel difficult. Highs today will be in the 60s to low 70s across Southern Colorado.

The High Country will have a chance for isolated snow showers tonight. The rest of Southern Colorado will be dry. Our lows will be back in the 30s to 40s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having some hometowns have lows in the 20s.

The isolated snow showers will come to an end in the High Country by late Monday morning, the rest of Southern Colorado will have dry and sunny skies. Our highs will fall into the 50s to 60s for Southern Colorado.

Dry conditions will continue Tuesday with highs remaining in the 50s to 60s.

More active weather is possible by the middle of the work week. Highs will continue to be in the 50s to 60s. The High Country has chance for rain and snow showers during the day. As the system pushes east there is a chance for rain and snow along the I-25 corridor, specifically along the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa.

Active weather remains Thursday, however snow chances will remain in the High Country while at lower elevations we will experience rain showers. Highs will fall into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out to finish the work week with highs remaining in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will increase into the 50s for the start of the weekend with dry conditions continuing.