Tracking well above average temps again!

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:00 AM

TODAY: We're tracking another really warm day with afternoon highs in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

TOMORROW: We stay warm in the 60's and 70's, however winds will likely increase a bit ahead of our next bout of moisture.

EXTENDED: Well above average temperatures stay with us through Saturday as mountain snow ramps up. We have a better chance for precipitation along and east of I-25 Sunday and Monday as temperatures drop to the 50's in lower lying areas.

Weather

Julia Donovan

