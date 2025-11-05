Tracking slight cooldown, dry conditions continue

TODAY: On the back end of a weak overnight cold front, afternoon highs cool a bit to the 60's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with increasing cloud cover late in the day. We're still keeping an eye on potential fire weather due to ongoing dry conditions. We'll let you know if any fire weather watches or warnings are prompted by the NWS!

EXTENDED: We stay dry with afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's through Saturday. Thursday's shortwave trough brings an uptick in winds and the potential for light snow mainly across our Northern Mountains into Friday. A stronger cold front moves through by the end of the weekend, dropping temps to the high 40's and low 50's for lower lying areas.