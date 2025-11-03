Skip to Content
Tracking a dry week ahead!

TODAY: We're tracking a big cooldown from yesterday, with temperatures topping off in the 50's and 60's. Expect cloudier skies this afternoon with some clearing by tonight. It'll be dry and breezy.

TOMORROW: Warmer temperatures in the 70's and 80's, coupled with dry and breezy conditions, has us keeping an eye on potential fire weather. We'll let you know if any fire weather watches or warnings are prompted by the NWS.

EXTENDED: We stay mostly dry with afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's.

