Record warmth possible Sunday, dry week ahead with minor temperature swings

SUNDAY: A ridge of high pressure will set up across the southwest US today leading to drying and warming conditions for southern Colorado. Expect temps to jump fast into the upper 70s this afternoon for Colorado Springs. Low to mid 80s possible for Pueblo and the Arkansas River. Record high temperatures are possible!

Colorado Springs Record: 76 (1941)

Pueblo Record: 81 (2008)

Temps fall into the 30s and 40s tonight with cooler weather Monday.

MONDAY: A cold front will pass through ushering in cooler temps. Only expecting 50s and 60s for most of the region. Watch for mostly cloudy conditions to be the main weather feature... there will still be some peeks of sun though.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temps will be a bit up and down the rest of the week, but nothing truly significant. Watch for mostly sunny conditions most of the week. Highs will range mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s for most folks through Friday. Still eyeing a *possibly* significant weather pattern chance around November 15th.