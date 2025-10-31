Tracking a cool & spooky Halloween!

TODAY: Happy Halloween! There's a very low chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. We warm to the mid 50's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with cloud cover eventually pushing out east tonight. The Southeastern Plains should be the only area with a bit of cloud cover remaining by 7:00 p.m. while temperatures dip to the mid 40's.

EXTENDED: This weekend looks much nicer! We're tracking afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's Saturday. We warm even more to the 70's in Colorado Springs and even some low 80's in Pueblo Sunday - although the end of the weekend could bring some increased winds ahead of our next cold front dropping temperatures 5-10 degrees Monday. We'll be back to the mid 60's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo to start the work week with increasing cloud cover and a few showers possible.