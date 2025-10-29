Skip to Content
Tracking coldest wake-up so far this year!

Published 4:55 AM

TODAY: We wake up FRIGID in the low 20's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Breezy winds make it feel like the teens. We're up above freezing by 10am in Colorado Springs. Afternoon highs stay in the 50's for lower lying areas. Dry conditions continue.

EXTENDED: We warm to the low 60's along I-25 tomorrow, back to the 50's for Halloween with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a very low but existent chance for a few isolated showers. NOTE: we cool rapidly once the sun goes down with low 40's as early as 5:00 p.m. Halloweekend looks nicer with afternoon highs in the high 60's and low 70's.

