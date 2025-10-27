Tracking cooler temps Tues & Weds

TODAY: We're tracking nice temperatures in the low to mid 70's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with winds gusting 20-30 MPH in our lower lying areas. The northern mountains will see some snow and rain/snow mixing, but we stay mostly dry here in Southern Colorado with just a couple showers for our Central Mountains and surrounding areas.

TOMORROW: An overnight cold front means we're waking up just below freezing in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with afternoon highs only making it to the 50's.

EXTENDED: Afternoon highs stay in the 50's Wednesday for lower lying areas, warming to the low 60's along I-25 by the end of the week (AKA Halloween)! The weekend looks even warmer in the 70's for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.