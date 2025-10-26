Breezy and sunny start to the work week

Tonight lows will be back in the 30s to 40s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will be in the 20s.

Highs will be back in the 60s to 70s for the start of the final week of October. El Paso, Pueblo, and Huerfano county are under a Red Flag Warning from 12PM to 6PM due to dry and breezy conditions. We can have gust up to 35 mph.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the work week. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny.

Temperatures will increase into the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. Dry and sunny skies will continue.

Temperatures will continue to increase into the 50s to 60s Thursday with sunny skies continuing. We will keep with same temperatures for Halloween.

The start of the weekend and the start of a new month will be a warm one with highs in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will continue to be sunny!