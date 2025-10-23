Tracking rain & mountain snow Thursday

TODAY: The High Country has a chance for rain and snow today with the snow line likely hovering around 10,000 feet. Teller County could see some rain/snow mixing. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we're tracking PM rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s for lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Cooler temperatures and isolated rain/snow chances will continue (following similar snow line parameters as Thursday). Highs will drop to the 50s to 60s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Expect showers to linger across the Plains as this Pacific low pushes out to the southeast Saturday. Meanwhile, temperatures rebound to the high 60's in Colorado Springs and low 70's in Pueblo this weekend. Winds pick up Sunday ahead of our next trough dropping temps for the start of the work week.