We’re tracking a gorgeous day ahead!

Published 2:33 AM

TODAY: Beautiful skies with highs near seasonal in the mid 60's around El Paso county and low 70's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains, 50's for local mountain towns.

EXTENDED: Thursday afternoon/evening brings showers and periods of heavy rainfall along I-25. Temps remain rain-cooled in the 50's and 60's. Friday brings a decrease in cloud cover by the afternoon with only a 10-20% chance of lingering showers/storms.

WEEKEND: Afternoon highs in the high 60's to low 70's for lower lying areas.

Julia Donovan

