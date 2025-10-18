Tracking first freeze Sunday morning!

TODAY: Temperatures start frigid in the 40's. We warm up to the high 60's in Colorado Springs and low 70's in Pueblo with breezy conditions and sunny skies.

TOMORROW: We're tracking below freezing overnight lows in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and most other lower lying areas, prompting a freeze warning along and east of I-25 until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Get ready for a 45 degree temperature swing, with afternoon highs forecasted in the mid 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo! NOTE: Jefferson, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln and Boulder County will be under a Fire Weather Watch Sunday afternoon due to dry and windy conditions (30 MPH gusts). Please adhere to any local fire restrictions.

EXTENDED: We stay mostly dry through the first half of the work week with temperatures cooling to the 60's by Tuesday. The end of the week looks to bring a slight uptick in precipitation chances. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!