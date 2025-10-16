Fantastic Fall Friday

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening to early night for the far Eastern Plains then. There is an isolated chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm with the main concerns being hail and wind. The High Country and I-25 corridor will have clear skies. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. The northern portion of El Paso County is under a Frost Advisory from 3AM to 9AM. Lincoln, Elbert, and Douglas county are included as well. Make sure to bring in or cover sensitive vegetation.

We will have cooler temperatures to finish out the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s. Our skies will be sunny!

We will continue with sunny skies and 60s to 70s for the start of the weekend. Our skies will continue to be sunny.

Dry and sunny skies will remain for the end of the weekend but temperatures will start to increase slightly back into the 70s for majority of Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 60s.

The start of the work week temperatures will back in the 60s to 70s with dry conditions continuing.

We continue with the 60s to 70s and sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday.