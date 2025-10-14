Tracking showers & warmer temps

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Southern Mountains and the Eastern Plains. Flood Watches and Warnings continue for much of SW Colorado.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. High temperatures of 77° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo. Gusty afternoon with winds calming in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs 70° to 76° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Expect widespread PM showers with strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the Eastern Plains.

