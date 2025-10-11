Sunny and breezy Sunday Funday

Rain chances will continue until later tonight then we will dry out and have partly cloudy skies. Portions of the High Country are under a Flood Watch until 12AM Sunday, remember if you see standing water that it is best to turn around and don't drown. Lows tonight will be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s.

The sun will return for your Sunday Funday! We will have sunny skies with highs in the 70s to 80s across along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 60s. It will be breezy.

We will have a cool start to the work week with highs in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will have a chance for showers, while some of those showers can spill over into the I-25 corridor.

We will see a gradual increase in temperatures Tuesday, highs will be in the 60s to 70s across the region. There is a slight chance for a showers and thunderstorms for the High Country while the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will have a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. It can breezy for the Eastern Plains with gust up to 35mph possible.

Highs will continue to increase for the middle of the work week. We can expect temperatures to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will continue to have shower and thunderstorm chances with the rest of Southern Colorado remaining dry.

We will continue with the 70s to 80s Thursday. Our skies will be sunny across Southern Colorado but it will be breezy with gust up to 35mph possible.

Temperatures will cool off into the 60s to low 70s Friday with sunny and dry conditions continuing.