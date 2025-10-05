Tracking cooler weather ahead!

TODAY: We start off quite frigid with freeze warnings across the San Luis Valley due to temperatures way down in the 20's! We'll wake up with some 40's in lower lying areas along and east of I-25. Expect increased cloud cover throughout the day with just a few showers possible across Southern Colorado; most activity stays up in Denver and other portions of Northern Colorado. Afternoon highs top off in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and mid 70's in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Temperatures cool even more to the low to mid 60's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo to start the work week. A few PM showers and storms will likely linger through Tuesday. We dry out and rebound to the 70's and 80's Wednesday through Friday. We're keeping an eye on a potential increase in moisture next weekend. Stay tuned!