Tracking showers & weekend cooldown

TODAY: We're tracking slightly above average temperatures for your Saturday in the mid to high 70's for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80's in Pueblo. The afternoon and evening will bring scattered showers from the mountains across the I-25 Corridor. Elevated wind gusts in the 20-30 MPH range can be expected ahead of a cold front.

TOMORROW: We start off quite frigid with freeze warnings across the San Luis Valley due to temperatures way down in the 20's! We'll wake up with some 40's in lower lying areas along and east of I-25. Expect increased cloud cover throughout the day with just a few showers across Southern Colorado; most activity stays up in Denver and other portions of Northern Colorado.

EXTENDED: Temperatures cool even more to the low to mid 60's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo to start the work week. We rebound to the 70's and 80's midweek.