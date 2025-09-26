Fantastic first fall weekend

Tonight we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for Southern Colorado. It will be a little warmer with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to low 40s.

The start of the weekend will be a fantastic one with highs continuing to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. The High Country and southern portion of the I-25 corridor near Trinidad and Walsenburg has a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time. The rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry with sunny skies.

Rain chance will make its way along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains Sunday as a low pressure systems continues to move east. The High Country will continue to have a chance for showers and thunderstorms as well. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

There is a slight chance for rain showers to start the work week but most hometowns will experience dry skies. Highs will continue to remain in the 70s to 80s.

Tuesday will be dry with sunny skies continuing for Southern Colorado. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s. We will continue with this weather pattern for the for Wednesday and Thursday as well. The High Country will have to have frost possible during the early morning hours of these days due to the clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures.