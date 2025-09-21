Tracking severe weather to start work week

TODAY: We warm up a few degrees to the high 70's in Colorado Springs and mid 80's in Pueblo. A few showers and thunderstorms will begin across the mountains then push further east along I-25 and across the Plains similar to Saturday, but they'll be more isolated.

EXTENDED: We're tracking a strong cold front to sweep across the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing a substantial drop in temperatures to the mid to high 60's in Colorado Springs and 70's in Pueblo. The low pressure system will also bring severe weather back into the forecast with hail and high winds possible in the afternoon and evening. We warm back up by the end of the work week.