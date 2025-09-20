Skip to Content
Tracking some weekend showers & storms

SATURDAY: Temperatures will be crisp in the 50's for our early morning hours in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We warm up to the mid 70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo this afternoon, but we do have some PM showers and thunderstorms to contend with along and east of I-25. Most of the activity, however, lingers across the mountains. Our main concerns are small hail, gusty wind and lightning.

SUNDAY: We warm up a few degrees with a little less storm activity. Showers and storms will begin across the mountains then push further east along I-25 and across the Plains similar to Saturday, but they'll be more isolated.

EXTENDED: We're tracking a strong cold front to sweep across the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing a substantial drop in temperatures to the mid to high 60's in Colorado Springs and 70's in Pueblo. The low pressure system will also bring severe weather back into the forecast. Check back for more fine-tuned impacts as we get closer! We warm back up by the end of the work week.

