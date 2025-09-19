Last Days of Summer

Cloud cover will continue as we head into the night. The High Country will start to dry out and their skies will become partly cloudy. We will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s.

For the start of the final weekend of summer we will have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time.

Temperatures will increase slightly for your Sunday Funday. We will have highs in the 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance for an pop up shower along the I-25 corridor in afternoon time but Southern Colorado will experience mainly dry and sunny skies.

Monday is the start of Fall and the Autumn Equinox so we will experiences the exact amount of time of sunlight and darkness before we slowly start to experience more darkness than sunlight. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with our rain chances for the start of the work week.

A front will make its way through the area by Tuesday, this will continue to allow us to have rain and thunderstorm chances in our forecast. This will cause temperatures to fall into the 60s and 70s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out by the middle of the work week with highs in the 70s. We will continue with those weather conditions as we head into the second half of the work week.