Tracking warmer & drier conditions

TONIGHT: We'll stay mostly dry through the evening with just the chance for one or two quick showers across the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures drop to the high 50's in Colorado Springs by 9 o'clock tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 40's and 50's for most, with 30's in our High Mountain Valleys.

TOMORROW: We're tracking mostly dry conditions across the Plains with afternoon and evening showers across the mountains, and the chance for a few spillover showers and storms along I-25 due to Pacific moisture moving in. Temperatures warm up to the high 70's in Colorado Springs and mid 80's in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We stay warm through the weekend with temperatures similar to Friday as afternoon shower and storm chances continue.