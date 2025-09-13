Tracking wet & cool weather, warmer tomorrow

TODAY: We're tracking a drop in temperatures to the mid-70's in Colorado Springs and low 80's in Pueblo. Expect showers throughout the day with heavier rainfall and severe weather chances along and east of I-25 in the afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW: We dry out as an upper level low pressure system aiding in moisture exits the region. Expect just a few stray afternoon and evening showers. Temps stay cool in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Afternoon highs will rebound to the low 80's in Colorado Springs and high 80's in Pueblo to start the work week with mostly dry conditions persisting.