Heat kicks up for the start of the work week

There is a chance for a shower and thunderstorm until late tonight. The far Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with the main concerns being hail and wind. Then our skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the upper 30s to 40s.

For the start of the work, we will kick up the heat with highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor with 70s to 80s for the High Country. There is a slight chance for an afternoon to evening shower however majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

We will continue with the heat for Tuesday. Highs remain in the 80s to 90s along the front range and towards the Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

For the second half of the work week we will continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the highs in the 70s to 80s for the High Country. We will continue to have a chance for showers and thunderstorms with an uptick in rain chance Friday.

The start of the weekend will be a wet one with rain and thunderstorm chances continuing. Highs will be in 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.