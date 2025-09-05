Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking quick cooldown & more rain

KRDO
3:43 AM

TODAY: Temperatures take a nosedive to the 60's and 70's on the back end of a cold front. We'll see strong storms across the High Country again with the chance for some spillover showers and storms along and east of I-25. Severe weather chances appear to be low.

THIS WEEKEND: Isolated to scattered showers and storms (mostly in the PM hours) linger through the weekend. Temperatures rebound to the 70's and 80's in lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region by the end of the weekend.

Julia Donovan

