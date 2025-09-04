Tracking cooler & wetter weather

TODAY: Temperatures top off 5-10 degrees above average in the high 80's in Colorado Springs and low to mid 90's for Pueblo and the Plains. Expect widespread scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with most of the stronger thunderstorms popping off out across the mountains. There's a low chance for severe, damaging weather.

TOMORROW: Temperatures take a nosedive to the 60's and 70's on the back end of a cold front. We'll see strong storms across the High Country again with the chance for some spill-over showers along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: Isolated to scattered showers and storms linger through the weekend. Temperatures rebound to the 70's and 80's in lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region by the end of the weekend.