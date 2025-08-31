Sunny and comfortable temps for Labor Day

Tonight we will have clear skies with lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

Labor day will be sunny and dry! We will have highs in the 80s along the front range and out towards the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated pop shower for the High Country, however most hometowns will stay dry.

Highs will be in the 80s along the I-25 corridor, 80s to low 90s for the Eastern Plains, and upper 70s to 80s for the High Country Tuesday. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening time for portions of the I-25 corridor, including Colorado Springs. The High Country has a chance for a pop up isolated shower as well. A majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

By the middle of the work wee a cold front will make its way through Southern Colorado. This will bring rain chances back into our forecast. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

Rain chances will stick around for Thursday and we will dry out to finish the work week. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s during this time.

For the start of the weekend there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.