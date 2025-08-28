Wet finish to the work week

Showers and thunderstorms are possible through early tonight then we will dry out and have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Our lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

Friday we will have highs back in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We will continue to have a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm. There is a potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Our main concerns will be hail, wind, and heavy rainfall that could lead to potential flash flooding.

The cool and active weather will continue for the start of the weekend. As of now we are tracking no severe thunderstorms at this time. Showers and thunderstorms will make its way through Southern Colorado in the afternoon to evening time. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s.

Rain chances decrease Sunday. We can see isolated showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s.

It will continue to be around seasonal for your Labor Day with highs continuing to be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado. We will start to see drier conditions, there is only a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm, some hometowns will not experience any showers at all.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

There is a slight chance for showers for the middle of the work week, however those showers and thunderstorms are isolated and will occur in the afternoon to evening time. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s.