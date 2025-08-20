One more day of warm and sunny skies before rain and cooler temps

Tonight will be a warm night with lows in the upper 50s to 60s along the front range and along the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

The High Pressure will continue to sit above us Thursday allowing for a slight increase in highs. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we will have highs in the 90s while the High Country will have highs ranging from the upper 80s to 90s. The High Country has a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Friday a cold front is expected to make its way through Colorado, this will happen later in the day so our highs will be in the upper 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Once the cold front passes through there is a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be begin to fall as well once the cold front passes through.

The start of the weekend will be a cool one, highs will be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with our rain and thunderstorm chances as monsoon moisture makes a return. We will have to watch for potential flash flooding this weekend due to heavy rain fall.

The wet weather stays to finish out the weekend. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s.

Cool temperatures prevail for the start of the work week. Highs will be in the 70s for Southern Colorado with some hometowns in the High Country having highs in the 60s. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue.

70s and rain chances will continue for the remainder of the first half of the work week.