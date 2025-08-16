Monsoon storms return Saturday, slightly cooler this weekend

TODAY: Happy Saturday, all! We're quiet and cool to start the day, with a *slightly* cooler day ahead for us. We'll see clouds increase into the afternoon as a round of monsoon moisture builds up and kicks out of the hills after 2 pm. In the mountains, especially west towards the Continental Divide could start as early as noon. For I-25 and points east, it will be more of a waiting game. Storms focus around late afternoon, dinnertime, and into the early evening for Colorado Springs and areas around the Palmer Divide. We're not expecting severe weather, but lightning and heavy rainfall with isolated flash flooding could be possible. Highs top out in the mid-80s around the Pikes Peak Region, with low 90s along the Arkansas River. Storm chances look lower for Pueblo and the SE Plains.

TONIGHT: We'll quiet things down after sunset. Temps fall into the 50s generally.

SUNDAY: For Sunday the best monsoon moisture has generally moved east into Western Kansas. At this time, a stray shower or storm is possible, but less likely than what we see on Saturday. However, we'll still be under the influence of a less hot atmosphere, so expect more highs in the 80s around Colorado Springs, with upper 80s and low 90s for the Arkansas Valley.

NEXT WEEK: We'll see another shot at some storms on Monday with temps attempting to increase throughout the week. At this time, we're not expecting any record-breaking heat. Moisture chances don't look too robust through midweek.