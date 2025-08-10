Cool temps and rain chances continue Monday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southern Colorado, along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, until 8PM

We will continue have rain and thunderstorms chances in our forecast after 8PM, however the severe threat will go away. We will start to dry in Southern Colorado by the early Monday hours. Lows tonight will be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with lows ranging from the upper 30s to 50s for the High Country.

Cool temperatures stick around for the start of the work week. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado. There is a chance for afternoon to evening for isolated showers and thunderstorms. For the first half of the work week we will have to monitor Fire Weather conditions for the High Country.

Tuesday temperatures increase into the 80s for Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm however most hometowns will remain dry with sunny skies.

By the middle of the work week 90s make a return. We will have highs in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado. We will continue with our slight chances for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm however most hometowns will remain dry.

For the second half of the work week highs will be in the 90s for Southern Colorado with some hometowns nearing triple digits. There is a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm but most of Southern will remain dry with sunny skies.

Temperatures fall slightly into the 80s and 90s for the start of the weekend with a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm continuing.