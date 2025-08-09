Weather Alert: Severe t-storms possible this afternoon

Today we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon to evening. All weather threats are possible hail, wind, and an isolated tornado. Make sure to be weather aware!

We could see some lingering isolated to scattered showers early tonight, more so in the Eastern Plains, then we will start to dry out by the late night hours to early Sunday morning hours. Lows will fall back down into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 40s to 50s.

We will continue with the chances for showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday Funday. There is the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main concerns will be hail and wind. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.

The cool weather will stick around for the start of the work week with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s. There is a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

Tuesday highs will be in the 80s for Southern Colorado with a slight chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

By the middle of the work week highs will be in the 80s to 90s with the slight chance for an afternoon to evening shower continuing.

For the remainder of the work week highs will be in the 90s some hometowns will be flirting with the triple digits.