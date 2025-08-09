WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible into Saturday evening, overnight, another round Sunday

TONIGHT: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for El Paso County until 9 pm tonight. The threat for severe storms seems to be trending east of Colorado Springs, but I can't TOTALLY rule it out for the city, 1 or 2 rogue storms that try to lay down some nasty weather. If you live in Falcon and points east, especially along HWY 24 onto the Palmer Divide, I am a bit more concerned about hail, which could be up to golf-ball-sized.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: We may see ADDITIONAL development late tonight, after 9 pm as additional fuel surges from east to west from the Palmer Divide down to I-25... these set ups can be VERY sneaky and will have to be watched closely for a potential nocturnal severe weather event... as late as 2 or 3 am into Sunday morning is possible!



SUNDAY: We could wake up to some low clouds and fog on Sunday morning, but with clearing expected and moisture still in place, additional severe thunderstorms could be possible after lunchtime. There are some question marks on how warm we get, which could limit severe weather. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s. If storms fire, large hail and heavy rain would be the main concern.



NEXT WEEK: We'll see another shot at some isolated storms Monday, with temps slowly rebounding into the 80s. The 80s and 90s will make a comeback by mid-week as high pressure slowly creeps back in. Another wave of storms is possible late next week, into the weekend.