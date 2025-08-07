Weather Alert: Hot Temperatures Friday

Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warnings for Southern Colorado until 8PM tonight.

It will be warm night with lows in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. 40s and 50s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

We will keep the heat to finish out the work week with highs in the 90s to 100s across Southern Colorado. We do have a Heat Advisory issued for portions of Southern Colorado, including El Paso and Pueblo County, from 11AM to 8PM. Red Flag Warning for portions of the High Country from 11AM and 8PM.

Rain chances enter back into our forecast Saturday. The Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm main concerns will be hail and wind. Highs will fall slightly into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Rain chances remain in our forecast to finish out the weekend. Highs will continue fall with majority of Southern Colorado having highs in the 80s.

There is a slight rain chance for the start of the work week but most of us will experience sunny skies. Highs will continue to be in the 80s for Southern Colorado.

Tuesday highs will increase back into the 80s to 90s with sunny skies.

Highs continue to increase into the 90s for majority of Southern Colorado with sunny skies!