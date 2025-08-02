One more day of active weather before the heat kicks in

Today we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. Our day will start out dry but there a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Along the I-25 corridor we have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The Eastern Plains have a chance for an scattered severe thunderstorm. In both cases the main concerns will be flooding, hail, and gusty winds.

We will dry out as we head into the night. Our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 40s to 50s.

Sunday will be drier with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with the main concerns being flooding, hail, and gusty winds. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

The start of the work week will be hot with temperatures in the 90s to near triple digits for Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. Our skies will be sunny.

Tuesday will be the first day that we have highs in the 90s to 100s across Southern Colorado. We will continue to have dry and sunny skies.

We will continue with the 90s to 100s for the remainder of the work week across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower by Friday.