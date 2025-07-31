Active weather continues Friday

Rain and thunderstorms will come to an end by late tonight then our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s for the High Country.

Highs will increase back into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado Friday. We will continue with our daily afternoon to evening rain and thunderstorms chances. The I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm main concerns being hail and wind. With all of the rain we have been experiencing all of Southern Colorado will have to watch for potential flooding since our ground is so wet.

The start of the weekend will be a warm one with highs in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado. Afternoon to evening rain and thunderstorm chances will continue with an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Hail and wind will be the main concerns.

Your Sunday Funday will be drier there is only slight chance for rain for some hometowns in Southern Colorado, majority will stay dry. Highs will be in the 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, 80s for the High Country.

The heat and slight chance for rain showers will stick around for the start of the work week.

Tuesday we will kick up the heat with highs getting into the 90s to 100s. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s. Our skies will be sunny.

For the middle of the work week we will continue with the heat and sunny skies!