Hotter & Drier Weekend Ahead

Tonight: Isolated storms will remain possible through the evening with a few cells becoming strong to briefly severe. Hail, heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary threats for the stronger storms with the best chance for these looking to reside over/near the Palmer Divide and southern I25 corridor. Storm coverage and intensity will decrease after sunset, with clearing skies by early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow: Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine before clouds begin to move in during the early afternoon. Moisture will be limited on Saturday which will keep any storms that do manage to develop pretty isolated, meaning most will stay dry. Storms that do develop will likely produce more wind than rain for this reason. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s for the lower elevations.

Extended: Sunday will be even drier than Saturday, with even fewer storms anticipated. It will stay hot with 90s and 100s through Monday. Moisture will begin streaming back into the state Tuesday setting the stage for a few days of heavy rain producing afternoon storms. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the wettest days next week. Highs will fall back into the 70s and 80s by the middle of the work week as well.