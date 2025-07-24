Widespread heavy rainfall coming to an end tonight

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 9PM for Huerfano and La Animas County along with the southern portions the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. This is due to heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding so remember "turn around, don't drown"

The rain and thunderstorms will come to an end by the night. Our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy across Southern Colorado. Lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 40s to 50s for the High Country.

To finish out our work week highs will be back in the 80s to 90s. There is a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms, however they will not be widespread and more isolated.

Temperatures will increase for the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. We will have a break from the rain and thunderstorms with our skies being sunny.

The heat sticks around to finish out the weekend. Highs will continue to be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with High Country continuing to have highs in the 80s. Dry and sunny skies will remain in our forecast as well.

The heat and sunny skies stick around for the start of the final week of July.

Monsoon moisture enters back into our forecast Tuesday allowing for afternoon to evening showers. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Heading into the middle of the work week we will keep with the daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s.