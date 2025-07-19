Warm temps and daily afternoon rain chances continue today

We will have a warm start to the weekend highs will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. Daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms will continue. The far Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with the main concerns being hail and wind. The High Country can be impacted monsoon moisture so heavy rain and potential isolated flash flooding is possible. If you see standing water remember "turn around don't drown".

Tonight we will dry out and our skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Our lows will be in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s.

For your Sunday Funday we will continue to experience the same weather. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado and daily afternoon to evening rain chances will continue. The far Eastern Plains will have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm, main concerns will be hail and wind. The High Country will continue to be impacted by monsoon moisture so heavy rain and potential flooding is possible.

The start of the work will be warm with highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. Daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible.

That will be the pattern for the rest of the work week, highs in the 80s to 90s and daily afternoon rain chances.

As we head into next weekend we will have to watch for the heat as temperatures are expected to increase.