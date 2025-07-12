Cooler with afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms

Today we will have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We do have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor, our main concerns will be hail and wind.

We will start to dry out heading into the night. We will have lows back in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have their lows in the 40s to 50s.

Highs will increase back into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado for your Sunday Funday. The High Country will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight possibility that a shower may spill over into the I-25 corridor, however the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains are expected to be dry.

The start of the work week highs will remain in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We do bring the chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

We do have daily rain chances this work week in the afternoon to evening time, so make sure to have your rain gear ready!

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the work with highs ranging from the 80s to upper 90s, some hometowns will be getting close to having highs in the triple digits.

Highs will fall back into the 80s to low 90s heading into the middle of the work week, where they will remain for the remainder of the work week.