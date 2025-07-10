Weather Alert: Southern Colorado under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9PM tonight

Southern Colorado, including El Paso and Pueblo county, are under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9PM

The High Country is under a Red Flag Warning until 8PM.

Tonight we will dry out with our skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Our lows will in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the 40s.

We will have cooler temps and rain to finish out the work week. Highs will fall into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. The I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolate strong to severe thunderstorm. Our main concerns will be hail and wind. We will have to monitor areas that are prone to flooding because there is a chance for heavy rainfall that could potentially lead to flash flooding.

We will keep with the cooler temperatures and rain chances to start the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s. Colorado Springs and south along the I-25 corridor have a chance for an isolated strong to sever thunderstorm with the main concerns being hail and wind.

Sunday temperatures increase back into the 80s to 90s. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers across Southern Colorado. However, majority of hometowns will be dry with sunny skies.

For the start of the work week highs will remain in the 80s to 90s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

For the remainder of the first half of the work week, we will continue to have daily rain chances. Tuesday we will have highs remaining in the 80s to 90s. Wednesday they will fall into the 70s to 80s.