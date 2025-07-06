Active weather continues for the start of the work week

El Paso County and Portions of the Eastern Plains are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8PM

Tonight there is a chance showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado. From Pueblo to Denver and the Eastern Plains there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. South of Pueblo there is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Main concern in each situation is wind and hail. We will dry out as we head into the late night hours. Our skies will become partly cloudy with lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 40s to 50s for the High Country.

We will keep with the active weather as we head into the start of the work week. Along the I-25 corridor there is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm and the Eastern Plains have a chance for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern will be hail and wind, these storms will make its way through the afternoon to evening. Highs will be back in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday we keep the rain and thunderstorm chances in our forecast, however at this time we are not expecting any severe thunderstorms. Highs will increase slightly across Southern Colorado but remain in the 80s to 90s.

The heat will kick up for the middle of the work week. We will have highs in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs 80s to 90s.

A cold front will make its way through the area Thursday. This will cause for afternoon to evening rain chances. The cold front will come later in the day so we will still feel the heat with highs remaining in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country continuing to have highs in the 80s to 90s.

The cold front will affect temperatures to finish out the work week. Highs will fall into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for rain but most of Southern Colorado will have sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend we will keep temperatures in the 80s to 90s with sunny skies!